‘Government enhancing focus on inter-agency coordination to tackle & eliminate smuggling’

NEW DELHI: Mohan Kumar Singh, Member (Compliance Management),CBIC on the occasion of FICCI CASCADE’s ‘Anti-Smuggling Day’ said, “There are various challenges that law enforcement agencies face in tackling smuggling including going after the criminal syndicates or the key persons who are financing such illegal operations; it is not enough to just catch the carrier. To put a big dent into the smuggling network, we need to have enough data, skill sets and tools to analyse the data and intelligence coordination. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has taken the lead to establish an anti-smuggling coordination platform so that all agencies come forward and share relevant information and work towards eliminating smuggling activities and catching the real culprits.”

Talking about the importance of inter-agency cooperation, Singh said, “We need to upgrade the use of technology in effectively combatting smuggling. It is important to focus on operational readiness and coordination among agencies to tackle cross border smuggling. Also, recognition by the UN of this anti-smuggling day will create more international awareness on the issue, thereby contributing to the efforts in stemming this malaise.”

Anil Rajput, Chairman, FICCI CASCADE, said, “Along with the government and enforcement agencies it is critical that the consumers increasingly come forward and play their part in the battle against smuggling and illicit trade. It is critical that the dissemination of information and exposure to facts related to smuggling is extended to the children and the youth. Additionally, I cannot overemphasize the importance of using advanced technology to counter smuggling and its offshoots. I am confident that the coming together of all these elements will lead to an effective and sustained response against this formidable adversary.”

During the programme, FICCI CASCADE also highlighted the 2023-24 DRI Smuggling in India report that stated the government seized more than 8000 kgs of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, apart from other contraband items in huge quantities. While the seizure rates have gone up considerably, it is only the tip of the iceberg.