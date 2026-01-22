Government asks airlines to submit requests for IndiGo’s vacated slots

New Delhi: The government has invited airlines to submit requests for operating domestic flights on slots vacated by IndiGo after its winter schedule was curtailed following major operational disruptions in December, according to an official communication issued on Thursday.

Between December 3 and 5 last year, IndiGo cancelled 2,507 flights and delayed 1,852 others, affecting over three lakh passengers nationwide. In response, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reduced the airline’s winter schedule by 10 per cent, leading to the surrender of several operating slots.

The civil aviation ministry said the committee formed to redistribute the vacated slots held its first meeting on January 13, during which the redistribution process and principles were discussed.

Airlines have now been asked to submit their preferences for the vacated slots to the concerned airport operators, subject to specified conditions.

One of the key conditions is that airlines should not discontinue their existing routes to utilise the newly available slots.

However, industry executives said interest in the vacated slots remains limited, as most of the surrendered slots are red-eye or low-utility timings.

IndiGo, which operates over 2,000 flights daily, was earlier fined Rs 22.20 crore by the DGCA for the disruptions and directed to furnish a Rs 50 crore bank guarantee to ensure systemic corrections.

The regulator attributed the disruptions to shortcomings in crew planning, regulatory preparedness, system support and operational control.