Government announces sanction of `100 crore Integrated Aqua Park Project in Anantnag, J&K

Srinagar: Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Saturday announced a Rs 100 crore Integrated Aqua Park project for Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir and released model guidelines for the development of cold-water fisheries.

The announcement was made during the National Conference on Cold Water Fisheries organised by the Department of Fisheries at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar.

The Integrated Aqua Park project is aimed at strengthening aquaculture infrastructure in the region, promoting cold-water fisheries, boosting fish production and generating employment opportunities for local communities.

The event was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying S. P. Singh Baghel, and J&K Agriculture Production Minister Javid Ahmad Dar, among others.

During the programme, Singh, along with the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister, presented awards to best fisheries cooperative societies, progressive fish farmers, fisheries start-ups and beneficiaries of government schemes. Refrigerated vehicles were also distributed to stakeholders from across Jammu and Kashmir to strengthen the fisheries value chain.

The dignitaries also jointly released the “Model Guidelines for Reservoir Fisheries and Aquaculture Management”. The guidelines provide a framework for scientific seed stocking, cage and pen-based aquaculture, leasing systems, biodiversity conservation, value-chain development and monitoring mechanisms to support sustainable fisheries growth.