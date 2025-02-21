Government aims to put maximum critical blocks on auction by 2031

New Delhi: The government on Friday sought participation and support of the industry for the success of the National Critical Mineral Mission and said that it is aiming to put a maximum number of critical blocks on auction by 2031.

The minister also stressed on the need for the country to become self-reliant in critical minerals and said that it can be possible when both government and industry works as a team.

“I request you all to participate in his mission so that it becomes successful,” Satish Chandra Dubey, Minister of State for Coal and Mines said while addressing Ficci’s critical minerals mission.

The minister further said that as many as 24 critical minerals blocks have already been auctioned and the government is aiming to put a maximum number of such blocks on sale by 2031.

“Our aim is to put the maximum number of critical blocks on auction by 2031 and it is not possible without your support,” Dubey stressed.