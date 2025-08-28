Gorakhpur fast-tracks industrial growth with record investments

Gorakhpur: Gorakhpur, once overlooked by investors, is rapidly emerging as an industrial hub, powered by new infrastructure, policy incentives and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s push for ease of doing business.

The Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) has allotted 182 acres of land this financial year for 54 units, paving the way for Rs 5,800 crore of proposed investment and around 8,500 jobs. Over the past five years, GIDA has attracted projects worth Rs 9,445 crore, generating nearly 23,000 jobs.

Several leading companies are setting up operations. PepsiCo, Gyan Dairy, Technoplast, APL Apollo Tubes and the Central Warehousing Corporation already have a presence. Ambuja Cement, part of the Adani Group, and Coca-Cola bottler Amrit Bottlers have recently secured land, while Reliance Consumer Products and Shree Cements are scouting for plots.

Among the biggest commitments this year are Shreyash Distilleries with Rs 2,667 crore, Ambuja Cement with Rs 1,400 crore and Amrit Bottlers with Rs 800 crore. Keyan Distilleries and Vision Parental Pharma will add another Rs 700 crore. Proposed projects include Rs 1,000 crore from Reliance CPL, Rs 500 crore each from Shree Cements and Lifecare Hospitals, and smaller ventures by ESIC and DPS.

To accommodate rising demand, GIDA is also developing an industrial township at Dhuriapar, where two projects have already been allotted land. “Land is being provided according to investor preference, and interest is rising steadily,” said GIDA CEO Anuj Malik.

With upgraded air, rail and road links, Gorakhpur is firmly establishing itself as a new industrial hub in northern India.