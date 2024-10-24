Golden Chariot Luxury Train returns with enhanced features

The Golden Chariot, Indian Railways’ luxury train service, is set to return to the tracks with significant upgrades and enhanced amenities for the 2024-25 season. The renovated train, operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), offers a blend of traditional elegance and modern luxury.

The refurbished train features 40 cabins accommodating up to 80 guests, including 13 double-bed cabins, 26 twin-bed cabins, and one specially designed cabin for differently-abled passengers. Among the notable improvements are newly upholstered furniture, elegant drapery, and renovated bathrooms equipped with premium fixtures.

Modern entertainment systems, including smart TVs with WiFi-enabled subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon, and Hotstar, have been installed in all cabins. The train has also enhanced security measures with CCTV cameras and a fire alarm system.

Two restaurants, Ruchi and Nalapaka, offer international and Indian cuisine, while the Madira bar serves premium beverages.

The Arogya spa and fitness center combines traditional Ayurvedic treatments with modern exercise equipment.

The Golden Chariot will operate two distinct routes: the “Pride of Karnataka” and “Jewels of South,” each spanning five nights and six days.

The Karnataka route covers destinations including Bandipur, Mysore, and Hampi, while the Southern journey explores historic sites from Mahabalipuram to Cochin.

Starting at Rs 400,530 (plus 5% GST) per person for twin sharing, the package includes meals, house wines, guided excursions, and entry fees. The first journey commences on December 14, 2024, with regular departures scheduled through March

2025.