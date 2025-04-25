Gold up Rs 200 to Rs 99,400 per 10 gram

New Delhi: Gold prices climbed Rs 200 to Rs 99,400 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday following fresh buying by stockists and jewellers and a weak dollar, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Meanwhile, silver prices appreciated Rs 700 to Rs 99,900 per kg on Thursday. The white metal had settled at Rs 99,200 per kg in the previous close.

In futures trade, gold contracts for June delivery bounced Rs 1,046, or 1.1 per cent, to Rs 95,768 per 10 grams on the MCX.

Globally, spot gold rose $47.16, or 1.43 per cent, to $3,335.50 per ounce.

Spot silver in the Asian trading hours fell 0.48 per cent to $33.42 per ounce.