Gold tumbles `350 to `72,850 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices declined Rs 350 to Rs 72,850 per 10 grams while silver prices retreated from record highs in the national capital amid weak trends in the global markets on Thursday.

According to HDFC Securities, silver prices tumbled Rs 1,100 to Rs 96,000 per kg. It had closed at Rs 97,100 per kg on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, gold prices fell Rs 350 to Rs 72,850 per 10 grams. In the previous session, it had settled at Rs 73,200 per 10 grams.

In the international markets, spot gold at Comex was trading at $2,339 per ounce, down $13 from the previous close.

In addition, silver also traded lower at $31.65 per ounce.