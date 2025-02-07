Gold trades flat at Rs 86,070 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold remained flat at its all-time high price of Rs 86,070 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Meanwhile, silver prices also ruled flat at Rs 96,500 per kg for the second straight session.

The April contract of gold jumped Rs 249 to Rs 84,693 per 10 grams on the MCX, to trade near its record high. It had hit a fresh peak of Rs 84,894 per 10 grams on Wednesday on the commodities bourse. Silver futures for March delivery increased Rs 105 to Rs 95,693 per kg on the MCX.

In the overseas markets, Comex gold futures for April delivery increased $13.90 per ounce, or 0.48 per cent, to $2,890.60 per ounce.

Silver futures for March delivery quoted 0.27 per cent higher at $32.73 per ounce.