Gold touches its lifetime high of Rs 1.05 lakh/10 grams

New Delhi: Rising for the sixth consecutive session, gold prices rallied Rs 1,000 to hit yet another record high of Rs 1,05,670 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, lifted by expectations of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve this month and robust demand in overseas markets.

In the local market, gold of 99.5 per cent purity jumped Rs 800 to hit a lifetime high of Rs 1,04,800 per 10 grams on Monday.

Additionally, silver prices rallied Rs 1,000 to hit a fresh peak of Rs 1,26,000 per kilogram on Monday.