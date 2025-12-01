Gold surges Rs 3,040 to Rs 1.33 lakh per 10 grams amid strong global cues

New Delhi: Gold prices surged by Rs 3,040 to Rs 1,33,200 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, tracking strong global trends and a weak US dollar, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Analysts said sustained jewellery demand amid the ongoing wedding season supported the precious metal.

The precious metal of 99.5 per cent purity zoomed by Rs 3,040 to Rs 1,32,600 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes).

Gold is now inching closer to its all-time high of Rs 1,34,800 per 10 grams (99.9 per cent purity) and Rs 1,34,200 per 10 grams (99.5 per cent), respectively, traders said.

Silver continued its upward march for the fifth straight day, surging by Rs 5,800 to Rs 1,77,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes), as per the association.

In the international market, spot gold rose by $42.29, or 1 per cent, to $4,261.52 per ounce, as the dollar index was quoting 0.19 per cent lower at 99.27, lending support to bullion prices.

Since the beginning of the year, the yellow metal has surged by $1,656.57, or 63.6 per cent, from $2,605.77 per ounce on December 31, 2024.

Rising for the sixth straight day, spot silver gained 2 per cent to hit a fresh record of $57.85 per ounce in the global markets. The metal jumped 15.7 per cent over the past week and has doubled so far in 2025, rallying 100 per cent from $28.97 per ounce on December 31, 2024.