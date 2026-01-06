Gold surges Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,41,500 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Rising for the fourth straight day, the gold price on Tuesday jumped by Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,41,500 per 10 grams, tracking firm global trends, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

On Monday, the precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity closed at Rs 1,40,400 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in the national capital increased by Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,41,500 per 10 grams, the All India Sarafa Association said.

Silver prices also witnessed robust buying in the bullion market. The white metal continued its rally for the third consecutive day by surging Rs 7,000 to Rs 2,51,000 per kilogram from the previous close of Rs 2,44,000 per kg.

In the international market, spot gold went up by $11.45, or 0.26 per cent, to $4,460.49 per ounce.

Spot silver also strengthened in the overseas trade, rising by $1.75, or 2.28 per cent, to $78.36 per ounce. PTI