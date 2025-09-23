Gold soars past Rs 1.18 lakh per 10 gram

New Delhi: Gold prices surged Rs 2,700 to scale a new peak of Rs 1,18,900 per 10 grams in the national capital amid sustained global demand for the safe-haven asset while rupee touching a new low facing the brunt of US H-1B visa fee hike.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 1,16,200 per 10 grams in the previous market session.

In the local bullion market, gold of 99.5 per cent purity rallied Rs 2,650 to hit a record high of Rs 1,18,300 per 10 grams. It had settled at Rs 1,15,650 per 10 grams on Monday.

Traders said the rupee’s steep fall against the US dollar added to the rally of the precious metal.

Silver prices also skyrocketed by Rs 3,220 to hit an all-time high of Rs 1,39,600 per kilogram on Tuesday. The white metal had ended at Rs 1,36,380 per kg in the previous session.

In the international markets, spot gold rose more than 1 per cent to hit a record high of $3,791.10 per ounce.

Spot silver was trading 0.57 per cent higher at $44.32 per ounce.