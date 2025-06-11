Gold slips Rs 110 to Rs 97,670 per 10 grams, silver plunges Rs 1,000 per kg

New Delhi: Gold prices slipped Rs 110 to Rs 97,670 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday due to persistent selling by jewellers and stockists, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal of 99.5 per cent purity fell Rs 100 to Rs 97,250 per 10 grams.

Snapping a seven-day winning streak, silver prices plunged by Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,07,100 per kilogram on Tuesday.

In the overseas markets, spot gold rose marginally to $3,329.12 per ounce. Meanwhile, spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $36.64 per ounce in the global markets.