Gold skyrockets Rs 6,250 to over Rs 96k/10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices surged by Rs 6,250 to hit a record high of Rs 96,450 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday due to heavy demand from local jewellers and retailers, according to the All India Sarafa

Association.

Rebounding after four days of sharp fall, gold of 99.5 per cent purity surged by Rs 6,250 to touch an all-time high of Rs 96,000 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 89,750 per 10 grams.

Silver prices also registered a steep rise of Rs 2,300 to Rs 95,500 per kg, largely in tandem with global trends. The white metal had closed at Rs 93,200 per kg in the previous market close.

Meanwhile, gold futures for June delivery climbed by Rs 1,703 to hit yet another lifetime high of Rs 93,736 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

In the international markets, spot gold jumped to a fresh peak of $3,237.39 per ounce.

Later, it slipped to $3,222.04 per ounce.

Additionally, Comex gold futures in the Asian market hours rose to hit a record high of $3,249.16 per ounce.