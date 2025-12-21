‘Gold, silver may take breather next week’

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices may take a breather next week as investors turn cautious ahead of key US macroeconomic data including GDP numbers while thin year-end trading volumes are expected to limit price movements, analysts said.

Investors will also closely track of the US housing data numbers, core durable goods, and consumer confidence figures which will steer the global bullion prices, they added.

Several global markets are likely to witness subdued activity in the coming days as investors stay on the sidelines ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays, an expert said.

Over the past week, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), rose Rs 574, or 0.43 per cent. It had touched an all-time high of Rs 1,35,590 per 10 grams on Thursday.

In the international markets, Comex gold futures gained $59, or 1.36 per cent, over the week.

Silver futures, which have outperformed gold this year, may also pause after a blistering fourth straight week of gains, analysts said. On the MCX, the white metal zoomed Rs 15,588, or 8.08 per cent, during the past week, climbing to touch a lifetime high of Rs 2,08,603 per kilogram on Friday before retreating slightly on profit booking.