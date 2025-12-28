Gold, silver may retain strength next week, say analysts

New Delhi: Gold and silver are likely to hold their ground next week, as traders are awaiting meeting minutes of US Federal Reserve’s FOMC, which will provide cues on the monetary policy outlook, analysts said.

Gold and silver prices are likely to maintain their upward momentum in 2026, driven by prospects of global rate cuts, safe-haven appeal and firm industrial demand, however, traders may turn cautious as the pace of gains may moderate after an exceptional 2025, they added.

On the MCX, gold futures gained by Rs 5,677, or 4.23 per cent, during the week to touch an lifetime high of Rs 1,40,465 per 10 grams on Friday.

In the international markets, gold prices climbed by $165.4, or 3.77 per cent, during the past week.

Silver futures, too, witnessed a spectacular week, reflecting industrial and investment demand. On the MCX, the white metal soared Rs 31,348, or 15.04 per cent, in a holiday-shortened week. It had zoomed Rs 18,210, or 8.14 per cent, to a new record of Rs 2,42,000 per kg on Friday.

On the Comex, silver prices gained $9.71, or 14.4 per cent in the past week, touching a lifetime high of $79.70 per ounce in overseas trade.