Gold scales new peak of Rs 1.4 lakh per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices stayed in ascending order for the second straight day, climbing Rs 2,650 to a fresh peak of Rs 1,40,850 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday, according to the All India Sarafa Association. So far this year, gold prices in the domestic market rose by Rs 61,900, or 78.40 per cent, from Rs 78,950 per 10 grams recorded on December 31, 2024.

Silver also rallied for the second consecutive day, surging Rs 2,750 to touch a record of Rs 2,17,250 per kilogram. In the previous session, the white metal settled at Rs 2,14,500 per kg after registering a sharp rise of Rs 10,400 per kg. During the calendar year, silver prices have added Rs 1,27,550, or 142.2 per cent, from Rs 89,700 per kg recorded on December 31, 2024.

On Tuesday, spot gold increased by $54.3, or 1.22 per cent, to hit a record of $4,498 per ounce in the international markets. During the calendar year, spot gold prices have surged by $1,892.23, or 72.62 per cent, from $2,605.77 per ounce, recorded on December 31, 2024.

Spot silver rose 1.4 per cent to breach the $70-per-ounce mark for the first time in the overseas trade. So far this year, silver prices have soared by $41.03, or 141.62 per cent, from $28.97 per ounce, recorded on December 31, 2024.