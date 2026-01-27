Gold rises to Rs 1.66L/10 gm, silver soars to Rs 3.7 L/kg

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices dazzled in the national capital on Tuesday, with both precious metals vaulting to uncharted highs, driven by strong investor demand and a global rally amid rising geopolitical and trade tensions.

According to marketmen, gold of 99.9 per cent purity increased Rs 7,300, or 4.6 per cent, to touch an all-time high of Rs 1,66,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices continued its remarkable performance, outperforming gold for yet another session in the bullion markets.

The white metal skyrocketed by Rs 40,500, or 12.3 per cent, to hit a new peak of Rs 3,70,000 per kilogram.

The metal had settled at Rs 3,29,500 per kilogram in the previous market session.

According to FOREX.com, silver prices extended their rally, with spot prices soaring $8.55, or 8.24 per cent, to $112.41 per ounce in the international market.

Gold appreciated by $79.13, or 1.58 per cent, to $5,087.48 per ounce.