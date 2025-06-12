Gold rises Rs 850 to Rs99,340 per 10 gm, silver falls Rs 100

New Delhi: Gold prices jumped Rs 850 to Rs 99,340 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a rise in precious metal prices in the overseas markets, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The yellow metal of 99.5 per cent purity climbed Rs 800 to Rs 98,800 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes).

However, silver prices went lower by Rs 100 to Rs 1,07,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) on Thursday.

The most traded gold contracts for August delivery bounced by Rs 1,585 to trade at Rs 98,289 per 10 grams. Subsequently, the contracts for October delivery rallied Rs 1,520 to Rs 99,214 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Meanwhile, spot gold increased by $15.74 per ounce or 0.47 per cent to $3,370.87 per ounce in the international markets.

Globally, spot silver fell 0.54 per cent to trade at $36.05 per ounce.