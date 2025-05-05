Gold rises Rs 550 to Rs 97,350 per 10 grams, silver declines to Rs 96,700/kg

New Delhi: Gold prices rose Rs 550 to Rs 97,350 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid rise in precious metal rates in the global markets.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 96,800 per 10 grams on Friday.

Gold of 99.5 per cent purity also appreciated Rs 550 to Rs 96,900 per 10 grams on Monday.

Meanwhile, the most traded June contract for gold futures rallied Rs 1,663, or 1.8 per cent, to Rs 94,300 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

However, silver prices declined Rs 400 to Rs 96,700 per kg from the previous close of Rs 97,100 per kg, as per the Sarafa Association.

Spot gold in the international markets rose $46.34, or 1.43 per cent, to $3,286.83 per ounce. Spot silver climbed 1.24 per cent to $32.41 per ounce.