Gold rises Rs 530, silver jumps Rs 1,200

New Delhi: Gold prices jumped by Rs 530 to Rs 73,080 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday tracking a bullish trend in the global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had settled at Rs 72,550 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver prices also leapt Rs 1,200 to Rs 92,500 per kg. In the previous session, it closed at Rs 91,300 per kg.

In the global markets, spot gold at Comex was trading at $2,355 per ounce, up $16 from the previous close. Additionally, silver was quoted higher at $30.25 per ounce against $29.80 per ounce in the previous

session.