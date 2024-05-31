Gold rises Rs 50, silver falls Rs 500

New Delhi: Gold prices gained Rs 50 to Rs 72,900 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday in line with firm trends in the international markets, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at Rs 72,850 per 10 grams in the previous session.

However, silver prices plunged Rs 500 to Rs 95,500 per kg. It had settled at Rs 96,000 per kg on Thursday.

“Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at Rs 72,900 per 10 grams, up Rs 50 against the previous close,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities, said. In the overseas markets, spot gold at Comex was trading at $2,341 per ounce, up $2 from the previous close.

Gold rose slightly on Friday, aided by disappointing US first-quarter GDP data that suggested a downturn in the US economy, Gandhi said.

However, silver were quoting lower at $31.20 per ounce. In the previous session, it had finished at $31.65 per ounce.

“Gold prices have been stuck in a range so far in the week as the much awaited US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data will be released later in the day.