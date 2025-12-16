Gold rises Rs 4K to all-time high of Rs 1.37 lakh/10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices surged by Rs 4,000 to touch an all-time high of Rs 1,37,600 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, tracking firm global cues, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 1,33,600 per 10 grams on Friday.

Gold prices had earlier appreciated by Rs 3,200 to touch an all-time high of Rs 1,34,800 per 10 grams on October 17.

During 2025, gold prices have surged Rs 58,650, or 74.3 per cent, from Rs 78,950 per 10 grams on December 31, 2024.

On the other hand, silver prices remained flat at Rs 1,99,500, as per the association.

So far in this year, silver prices have skyrocketed by Rs 1,09,800, or 122.41 per cent, compared with Rs 89,700 per kilogram on December 31, 2024.

In the global markets, spot gold rallied for the fifth consecutive session, rising $49.83, or 1.16 per cent, to $4,350.06 per ounce.

Over the past five sessions, gold has added $159.32, or 3.80 per cent, from $4,190.74 per ounce recorded on December 8. Meanwhile, spot silver advanced by $2, or 3.24 per cent, to $63.96 per ounce in the overseas markets.