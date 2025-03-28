Gold rises Rs 365 to Rs 91,050 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices increased by Rs 365 to Rs 91,050 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a strong trend in the overseas markets, according to the All India Sarafa Association. The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 90,685 per 10 grams on Wednesday.

Gold of 99.5 per cent purity also rose by Rs 365 to Rs 90,600 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 90,235 per 10 grams.

Silver prices also went up by Rs 200 to Rs 1,01,700 per kg. It had ended at Rs 1,01,500 per kg on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, gold futures for April delivery surged by Rs 828 or 0.94 per cent to trade near a record high of Rs 88,466 per 10 grams on the MCX. On March 20, the yellow metal prices rose to hit a lifetime high of Rs 89,796 per 10 grams.

Spot gold in the international markets climbed by $34.77 or 1.15 per cent to trade near $3,054.05 per ounce. Comex gold futures for April delivery in the Asian market hours rose to hit a fresh peak of $3,094.85 per ounce.