Gold rises Rs 250, silver falls Rs 200 amid firm global cues

New Delhi: Gold price stayed firm for the third straight session and rose Rs 250 to Rs 75,350 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday, according to All India Sarafa Association.

The yellow metal had ended Rs 50 higher at Rs 75,100 per 10 grams in the previous session, a day after gaining Rs 400 on Wednesday.

The prices of silver, however, declined by Rs 200 to Rs 94,300 per kg. It had settled at Rs 94,500 on Thursday.

In sarafa markets, extending the gains for the third straight session, the precious metal was trading at Rs 75,350 per 10 grams, up by Rs 250 against the previous close, the association said.

In the global markets, spot gold was trading at $2,401.89 per ounce, down by $13.59 a ounce.

The price of the precious metal decreased by 0.56 per cent to slightly over $2,400 an ounce as traders booked profits, they said. In addition, silver was also quoted lower at $30.73 per ounce.