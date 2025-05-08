Gold rises Rs 1K to breach Rs 1 lakh/10 gram-mark

New Delhi: Gold prices surged Rs 1,000 to breach the crucial Rs 1 lakh per 10 gram-mark in the national capital on Wednesday as escalating tensions between India and Pakistan triggered a safe-haven buying rush.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity climbed Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,00,750 per 10 grams from Tuesday’s closing of Rs 99,750 per 10 grams.

Meanwhile, gold of 99.5 per cent purity jumped Rs 1,050 to Rs 1,00,350 per 10 grams on Wednesday. It had ended at Rs 99,300 per 10 grams in the previous market close.

The yellow metal had earlier touched its lifetime high of Rs 1,01,600 per 10 grams on April 22, when it surged Rs 1,800.

In addition, silver prices also rose Rs 440 to Rs 98,940 per kg. The white metal had settled at Rs 98,500 per kg on Tuesday.

In the international markets, spot gold fell $62.12 or 1.8 per cent at $3,369.65 per ounce.

Spot silver went lower by 1.24 per cent to $32.81 per ounce in the global

markets.