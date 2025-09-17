Gold rises Rs 1,800 to Rs 1.15 lakh per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold price surged Rs 1,800 to touch a fresh peak of Rs 1,15,100 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid a weak US dollar and growing expectations of rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the precious metal of 99.5 per cent purity appreciated Rs 1,800 to hit a record high of Rs 1,14,600 per 10 grams.

In the local bullion market, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity dipped Rs 500 each to close at Rs 1,13,300 and Rs 1,12,800 per 10 grams in the previous market session.

In addition, silver climbed Rs 570 to hit an all-time high of Rs 1,32,870 per kilogram on Tuesday. The white metal had ended at Rs 1,32,300 per kg on Monday.

In the overseas markets, spot gold rose to scale a fresh peak of $3,698.94 per ounce.

Spot silver was quoting 0.10 per cent higher to trade at $42.72 per ounce.

Chintan Mehta, Chief Executive Officer at Abans Financial Services said, “Geopolitical risks and ongoing tariff disputes are adding to safe-haven demand. These cross currents are keeping investors anchored to gold as

a hedge.”