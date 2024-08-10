Gold rises Rs 1,100, Silver jumps Rs 1,400

New Delhi: Gold price rallied Rs 1,100 to Rs 72,450 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday, taking cues from the global market and a rise in domestic demand.

In the previous session, the precious metal had settled at Rs 71,350 per 10 grams.

Silver prices also jumped Rs 1,400 to Rs 82,500 per kilogram on Friday against Rs 81,100 per kg in the previous trade, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Meanwhile, gold of 99.5 per cent purity bounced by Rs 1,100 to Rs 72,100 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 71,000 per 10 grams.

Traders attributed the rise in gold prices to fresh demand from local jewellers and a firm trend in the international markets.

Globally, Comex gold is trading higher at $2,468.90 per ounce, up by $5.60 per ounce from the previous session. In the international markets, Comex silver marginally declined to $27.60 per ounce.