Gold rises Rs 100 to new high of Rs 1,13,100/10 gms

New Delhi: Gold prices hit a fresh lifetime high of Rs 1,13,100 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday, advancing by Rs 100 on sustained buying by stockists, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Gold prices have been on a bull run this year, skyrocketing by Rs 34,150 or 43.25 per cent, from Rs 78,950 per 10 grams on December 31, 2024.

The precious metal of 99.5 per cent purity also advanced Rs 100 to touch a fresh record peak of Rs 1,12,600 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes).

In addition, silver prices slipped Rs 500 to Rs 1,28,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) on Thursday. The white metal had settled at Rs 1,28,500 per kg in the previous market session.

In the international market, however, gold prices softened, with spot gold trading 0.52 per cent lower at $3,621.91 per ounce. Spot silver also slipped 0.35 per cent to $41.01 per ounce.