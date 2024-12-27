Gold rises by Rs 250 to Rs 78,850/10gm, silver up Rs 300

New Delhi: Gold prices increased Rs 250 to Rs 78,850 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a firm global trend, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Silver extended its rally for the third straight session by climbing Rs 300 to Rs 90,800 per kg on Thursday. The metal had ended at Rs 90,500 per kg in the previous close.

The price of 99.5 per cent purity advanced Rs 250 to Rs 78,450 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 78,200 per 10 grams.

Traders attributed the climb in gold prices to firm trends in the overseas markets which aided in bullion prices.

In futures trade on the MCX, gold contracts for February delivery advanced Rs 442 or 0.58 per cent to Rs 76,712 per 10 grams.

Silver contracts for March delivery bounced Rs 343 or 0.38 per cent to Rs 89,669 per 10 grams on the exchange.

Globally, Comex gold futures rose $9.10 per ounce or 0.35 per cent to $2,644.60 per ounce.

Comex silver futures traded 0.19 per cent higher in the Asian trading session at $30.34 per ounce.