Gold rises `600 to Rs 1,00,770 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices jumped by Rs 600 to Rs 1,00,770 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday, supported by a weak rupee and firm global trends, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 1,00,170 per 10 grams on Monday.

Gold of 99.5 per cent purity climbed Rs 500 to Rs 1,00,400 per 10 grams from the last close of Rs 99,900 per 10 grams.

Silver prices rallied by Rs 3,000 to revisit the all-time high level of Rs 1,18,000 per kg. The white metal had finished at Rs 1,15,000 per kg on Monday, according to the Sarafa Association.

Globally, spot gold is trading 0.37 per cent higher at $3,378.37 per ounce in New York.