Gold reclaims all-time high of Rs 96,450/10 g

New Delhi: Gold prices rose by Rs 50 to revisit the all-time high level of Rs 96,450 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

On Monday, the yellow metal of 99.9 percent purity fell by Rs 50 to settle at Rs 96,400 per 10 grams.

Gold of 99.5 percent purity increased Rs 50 to reclaim its all-time high level of Rs 96,000 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 95,950 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver prices climbed by Rs 2,500 to Rs 97,500 per kg on the back of fresh industrial demand.

The white metal had declined by Rs 500 to close at Rs 95,000 per kg on Monday.

Globally, spot gold appreciated by USD 13.67 or 0.43 percent to USD 3,224.60 per ounce. Also, Comex gold futures for June delivery went up 0.47 percent to USD 3,241.50 per ounce.

“Gold prices remain steady near all-time highs, buoyed by a weakening dollar and persistent uncertainty surrounding US trade policy,” Chintan Mehta, Chief Executive Officer at Abans Financial Services, said. The US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference on Wednesday will be in focus, with investors seeking signals on how the Fed may respond if trade tensions intensify or economic conditions weaken, Mehta added.