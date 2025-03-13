Gold reclaims all-time high level of `89,450/10gm

New Delhi: Gold prices climbed by Rs 600 to revisit the all-time high of Rs 89,450 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a firm global trend, according to local marketmen.

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had settled at Rs 88,850 per 10 grams on Wednesday.

Gold of 99.5 per cent purity advanced by Rs 600 to reclaim its all-time high level of Rs 89,050 per 10 grams. It had settled at Rs 88,450 per 10 grams. On February 20, the yellow metal of 99.9 and 99.5 per cent purity inched up by Rs 50 to hit an all-time high of Rs 89,450 and Rs 89,050 per 10 grams.

Silver prices also rallied by Rs 1,000 to hit nearly a five-month high of Rs 1,01,200 per kg. The white metal had finished at Rs 1,00,200 per kg in the previous market close.

Meanwhile, in futures trade on the MCX, gold contracts for April delivery rallied by Rs 210 or 0.24 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 86,896 per 10 grams in the evening session. On the global front, spot gold rose by $11.67 or 0.40 per cent to $2,946.44 per ounce.