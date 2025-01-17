Gold rallies Rs 500 to Rs 81,300 per 10 gram

New Delhi: Gold prices rallied Rs 500 to hit over a two-month high of Rs 81,300 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid fresh buying from jewellers and retailers. Silver also surged Rs 2,300 to Rs 94,000 per kg.

Meanwhile, gold contracts for February delivery rose Rs 297, or 0.38 per cent, to Rs 79,007 per 10 grams in the futures trade on the MCX.

Silver contracts for March delivery appreciated Rs 654, or 0.7 per cent, to Rs 93,510 per kg on the MCX.

Globally, Comex gold futures increased $19.70 per ounce, or 0.72 per cent, to $2,737.50 per ounce.

Comex silver futures also traded 1.28 per cent higher in the Asian market hours at $31.94 per ounce.