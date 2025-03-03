Gold prices rise by Rs 200 to Rs 87,900 per 10 gram

New Delhi: Gold prices rose by Rs 200 to Rs 87,900 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid fresh buying by jewellers and retailers and a weak rupee, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Gold of 99.5 per cent purity advanced by Rs 200 to Rs 87,500 per 10 grams. It had settled at Rs 87,300 per 10 grams in the previous market close.

Additionally, silver prices also went up by Rs 100 to Rs 96,500 per kg.

In futures trade on the MCX, gold contracts for April delivery jumped Rs 698 to Rs 84,917 per 10 grams.

Also, silver futures for May contracts surged by Rs 1,193 or 1.26 per cent to Rs 95,521 per kg on MCX.

In the international markets, gold futures for April delivery climbed by $34.80 or 1.22 per cent to $2,883.30 per ounce. Meanwhile, spot gold rose by $16.52 to $2,874.35 per ounce.