Gold prices rally Rs 480 to Rs 99,730 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices rallied Rs 480 to Rs 99,730 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday as rising tensions between India and Pakistan triggered demand for safe haven assets, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had ended at Rs 99,250 per 10 grams in the previous market close.

Gold of 99.5 per cent purity climbed Rs 480 to Rs 99,280 per 10 grams on Friday. In the global markets, spot gold rose $22.37 to $3,328.09 per ounce. Spot silver in the overseas markets went up 0.23 per cent to $32.54 per ounce.