Gold prices rally Rs 1,950 to record Rs 1,27,950/10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices rallied by Rs 1,950 to hit a fresh peak of Rs 1,27,950 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, driven by safe-haven demand amid renewed US-China trade tensions.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 1,26,000 per 10 grams on Friday.

In addition, gold of 99.5 per cent purity jumped by Rs 1,950 to touch an all-time high of Rs 1,27,350 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes).

The yellow metal had settled at Rs 1,25,400 per 10 grams in the previous market session.

Silver prices too witnessed robust traction in the spot markets.

The white metal bounced by Rs 7,500 to hit a new record of Rs 1,79,000 per kgram (inclusive of all taxes) on Monday.

It had finished at Rs 1,71,500 per kg on Friday, as per the Association.

In the international markets, spot gold rose nearly 2 per cent to hit a fresh record high of $4,084.99 per ounce.

Spot silver increased by nearly 3 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high of $51.74 per ounce in the overseas

markets.