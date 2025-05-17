Gold prices jump Rs 1,400 to Rs 96,450/10 gms

New Delhi: Gold prices jumped Rs 1,400 to Rs 96,450 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday due to fresh buying from jewellers and stockists, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal of 99.5 per cent purity climbed Rs 1,400 to Rs 96,000 per 10 grams.

Gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity had closed at Rs 95,050 and Rs 94,600 per 10 grams, respectively, on Thursday.

In addition, silver prices appreciated by Rs 1,000 to Rs 98,000 per kg on Friday.