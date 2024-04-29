Gold prices drop Rs 130, silver remains flat

New Delhi: Gold prices dropped Rs 130 to Rs 72,750 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday in line with weak trends in the overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 72,880 per 10 grams in the previous session.

However, silver prices remained flat at Rs 84,500 per kg.

“Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at Rs 72,750 per 10 grams, down by Rs 130 against the previous close,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, spot gold at Comex was trading at $2,333 per ounce, down by $5 from the previous close. However, silver was marginally up at $27.22 per ounce. In the previous close, it had settled at $27.20

per ounce.