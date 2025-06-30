Gold prices dip Rs 200 to Rs 97,470 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices fell Rs 200 to Rs 97,470 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday due to continuous selling by stockists, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Extending the losses for the seventh straight day, gold of 99.5 per cent purity slipped Rs 150 to Rs 97,050 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). It had settled at Rs 97,200 per 10 grams in the previous market session.

Silver prices also went lower by Rs 200 to Rs 1,02,800 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) on Monday. The white metal had finished at Rs 1,03,000 per kg on Friday.

Meanwhile, the most traded gold futures for August delivery rose by Rs 520 or 0.54 per cent to Rs 95,990 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange. Meanwhile, spot gold appreciated by $12.06 or 0.37 per cent to $3,286.31 per ounce in the global

markets.