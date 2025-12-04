Gold prices decline Rs 600 to Rs 1,31,600 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices fell by Rs 600 to Rs 1,31,600 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday, following weak global trends and investor caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week.

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 1,32,200 per 10 grams on Wednesday.

Silver extended its losses for the second straight day, depreciating by Rs 900 to Rs 1,80,000 per kilogram from the previous close of Rs 1,80,900 per kg.

Globally, spot gold slipped by 0.15 per cent to $4,197.10 per ounce. In addition, spot silver was trading 2 per cent lower at $57.34 per ounce in the overseas market.

Silver eased to around $57.2 per ounce as markets are awaiting US jobless claims and Challenger layoffs later in the day,” Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research, Kotak Securities, said. Silver had hit a record of $58.97 per ounce in the global markets on Wednesday.