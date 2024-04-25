Gold price declines by Rs 110, silver jumps Rs 350

New Delhi: Gold price on Thursday slipped Rs 110 to Rs 72,500 per 10 grams in the national capital amid a decline in the precious metal rates globally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous session, the yellow metal had ended at Rs 72,610 per 10 grams.

However, silver prices bounced Rs 350 to Rs 84,100 per kg. It had closed at Rs 83,750 per kg in the previous close.

“Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at Rs 72,500 per 10 grams, down by Rs 110 against the previous close,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, spot gold at Comex was trading at $2,319 per ounce, down $3 from the previous close.

Gold saw a slight decline on Thursday as the overall appeal of the precious metal remained low due to a reduced safe-haven premium caused by easing tensions in the Middle East, Gandhi said.

However, silver was marginally up at $27.20 per ounce. In the previous session, it had closed at $27.10 per ounce.