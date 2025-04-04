Gold plunges Rs 1,350 to Rs 93,000 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices plunged by Rs 1,350 to Rs 93,000 per 10 grams, bringing an end to its five-day record rally, in the national capital on Friday amid weak trend in the international markets, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

On Thursday, the precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had climbed Rs 200 to hit a fresh peak of Rs 94,350 per 10 grams.

Snapping a five-day winning streak, gold of 99.5 per cent purity also declined by Rs 1,350 to Rs 92,550 per 10 grams from Thursday’s closing level of Rs 93,900 per 10 grams.

Silver prices also tanked by Rs 5,000, logging the steepest fall in four months, to Rs 95,500 per kg. The white metal had settled at Rs 1,00,500 per kg in the previous market close.

On the global front, spot gold fell $21.74 or 0.70 per cent to $3,093.60 per ounce. Spot silver fell 1.69 per cent in the Asian markets hours to $31.32 per ounce.