Gold nears Rs 1 lakh-mark in Delhi on weak dollar, US-China tariff war woes

New Delhi: Gold prices inched closer to the psychological mark of Rs 1 lakh per 10 grams as the bullion rates surged Rs 1,650 in the national capital on Monday on weak dollar and uncertainties over US-China trade war driving demand.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity reached Rs 99,800 per 10 grams on Monday. Its value had declined Rs 20 to close at Rs 98,150 per 10 grams on Friday.

Gold of 99.5 per cent purity bounced Rs 1,600 to hit a fresh peak of Rs 99,300 per 10 grams in the local markets. It had fallen marginally to settle at Rs 97,700 per 10 grams in the previous market close.

So far this year, the yellow metal prices have risen Rs 20,850, or 26.41 per cent, per 10 grams since December 31, last year.

Silver prices also appreciated Rs 500 to Rs 98,500 per kg. The white metal had traded flat at Rs 98,000 per kg on Friday.

"This year, gold and silver prices have experienced significant movements due to ongoing trade tensions, rate cut expectations, geopolitical uncertainties and weakening dollar. So far, gold has soared over 25 per cent, including a 6 per cent gain since April 2 tariff announcement by the US administration," Satish Dondapati, Fund Manager at Kotak Mahindra AMC, said.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures for June delivery jumped Rs 1,621, or 1.7 per cent, to touch a fresh high of Rs 96,875 per 10 grams.

In the international markets, spot gold rose to hit a fresh peak of USD 3,397.18 per ounce. Later, it pared some gains to trade at USD 3,393.49 per ounce.

Globally, gold futures breached the psychological USD 3,400-mark for the first time ever, rising USD 80 per ounce, or 2.4 per cent.

"Gold prices continued their positive momentum and have risen briefly above USD 3,400 per ounce, as trade tariff related uncertainty, weakness in the US dollar and rising Treasury yields continue to keep the bullion supported.

"There has been increased buying activity among ETF investors, while upcoming festive demand in India is seen fulling additional support," Pranav Mer, Vice President, EBG of Commodity & Currency Research at JM Financial Services, said.

Kaynat Chainwala, AVP of Commodity Research, Kotak Securities said gold prices continued its rally as the US dollar fell to a new three-year low and safe-haven buying intensified following US President Donald Trump's threat to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Spot silver in the Asian market hours rose nearly 1 per cent to USD 32.85 per ounce.

According to Abans Financial Services' Chief Executive Officer Chintan Mehta, market participants will closely watch President Trump's evolving tariff strategy and its broader economic impact, alongside commentary from Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members for clues on interest rate direction.

Any signals of further easing or prolonged uncertainty could reinforce gold's appeal and keep safe-haven demand elevated, Mehta said.