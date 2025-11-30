‘Gold may revisit record highs ahead of US Fed and RBI policy’

New Delhi: Gold prices are poised to remain firm and could edge closer to record highs next week as investors await key US data, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech and the Reserve Bank of India’s policy decision,

analysts said.

On the MCX, gold futures for the February 2026 contract climbed by Rs 3,654, or 2.9 per cent, over the past week to close at Rs 1,29,504 per 10 grams on Friday.

In the international markets, Comex gold futures for December delivery rose by $138.8, or 3.4 per cent, during the week, and finished at $4,218.3 per ounce on Friday.

Meanwhile, silver posted a spectacular week outperforming gold. On the MCX, the white metal futures skyrocketed by Rs 17,104, or 10.83 per cent, over the past week. Silver for March 2026 delivery breached the Rs 1.75 lakh per kilogram level for the first time on Friday.

In overseas trade, Comex silver futures for December delivery jumped by $6.53, or 13.09 per cent, during the week to close at $56.44 an ounce.