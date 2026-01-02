Gold kicks off 2026 on a firm note, rises by Rs 640 to Rs 1,38,340 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices started the new year on a firm note on Thursday, rising by Rs 640 to Rs 1,38,340 per 10 grams in the national capital, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 1,37,700 per 10 grams on Wednesday.

However, silver prices extended losses for the second consecutive day, depreciating Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,37,400 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) from the previous close of Rs 2,39,000 per kg.

The rally in both gold and silver during 2025 was spectacular. The yellow metal delivered returns of 73.45 per cent. Meanwhile, silver outperformed gold with a surge of about 164 per cent.

In the international markets, spot gold slipped by $28, or 0.65 per cent, to close at $4,310.89 per ounce on Wednesday.PTI