Gold jumps to Rs 1.58L per 10 grams, silver up by Rs 9,500

New Delhi: Gold prices rebounded and jumped by Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,58,700 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday due to fresh buying by stockists amid strong global trends.

After gold’s uptrend, silver prices also rebounded sharply by Rs 9,500, or nearly 3 per cent, to Rs 3,29,500 per kilogram.

In the international market, both gold and silver surged to fresh records, with spot gold breaching the $4,900 per ounce mark and silver crossing $99 per ounce for the first time. According to FOREX.com, gold gained $30.73, or 0.62 per cent, to record $4,967.41 per ounce.

Spot gold is trading higher at around $4,960 per ounce. Spot silver also gathered pace, rising 3.42 per cent, or $3.29, to $99.46 per ounce after hitting a record high of $99.78 in intraday trade.