Gold jumps Rs 800 to Rs 98,820 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices jumped by Rs 800 to Rs 98,820 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday due to heavy buying by stockists, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity had settled at Rs 98,020 per 10 grams in the previous market close.

Gold of 99.5 per cent purity in the national capital appreciated by Rs 700 to Rs 98,500 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Tuesday. The precious metal had closed at Rs 97,800 per 10 grams on Monday.

As per the Sarafa Association, silver prices rallied Rs 2,000 to Rs 1,12,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) on Tuesday. The white metal had finished at Rs 1,10,000 per kg in the previous market session.

Meanwhile, spot gold fell by $20.95 or 0.62 per cent to $3,352.61 per ounce in New York. On the international front, spot silver was trading flat at $37.39 per ounce.