Gold jumps by Rs 200 to Rs 98,650 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices rose Rs 200 to Rs 98,650 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday due to a pick-up in local demand by jewellers and stockists, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Gold of 99.5 per cent purity increased by Rs 200 to Rs 98,200 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Thursday.

In contrast, silver prices in the local markets breached the crucial Rs 1 lakh per kg level by rallying Rs 2,040 to Rs 1,01,200 per kg (inclusive of all taxes) on Thursday.

Firm global trends and escalating tensions in the Middle East also supported the local prices, the association said.

Meanwhile, spot gold slipped 0.50 per cent to $3,298.69 per ounce in the international markets.

According to Kaynat Chainwala, AVP – Commodity Research, Kotak Securities, market participants will be awaiting the release of key flash PMI data from major global economies, including the US and UK and US jobless claims, later in the day.